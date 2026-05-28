Paris Jackson says her ‘beautiful’ relationship with Michael Jackson is private: ‘It’s no one’s business’

Paris Jackson has opened up about her evolving relationship with her late father, pop icon Michael Jackson, saying she now prefers to keep those memories private, according to E! News.

Speaking recent episode of the Trying Not to Die podcast, Paris said she no longer feels obligated to publicly share details about her connection with the “Thriller” singer, who died in 2009 when she was 11 years old.

“I’m now learning I can have my own personal relationship and I’m allowed to be private about it,” Paris said.

“I’m now like, my relationship is the most beautiful relationship ever,” she added, as per the outlet.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter further shared, “I’m in a very beautiful spot with my dad and I love that and it’s no one’s business and I don’t have to share that with anybody. And there’s a lot of freedom in that, which is really cool.”

Paris also reflected on how she once felt pressure to publicly honour her father on special occasions such as his birthday, death anniversary and Father’s Day.

“That has drastically changed in the last few years,” she said. “I don’t really feel like any of us owe anyone anything.” Michael Jackson was also father to Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson.

Paris explained that she did not want to express her love for her father in the same way fans do.

“I’m not going to express my love in a copycat way, copying someone that didn’t know him,” she shared. “Because I did. That was my best friend.” In recent years, Paris has also spoken more openly about her relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe, with whom she reconnected at the age of 15, according to E! News. (ANI)

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