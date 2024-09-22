PETA model actress Rozlyn Khan alleges harassment in Mumbai

PETA model actress Rozlyn Khan who is best known for promoting breast cancer awareness programs, has complained about getting harassed by the members of her residential building in Mumbai.

In a conversation with IANS, Rozlyn shared her terrible experiences, she claimed to be the real proprietor of the flat she had been residing in for the last three years. She claims that the tenants in the building are split into two groups, those who have not paid their lease fee and those who have not made their repair fund payments.

Roslyn clarified that no repair work has been done even though she pays her maintenance and repair payments monthly. The threats started when she started asking the committee about their lack of repairs for her severely damaged home with leaks.

Despite her being a cancer patient who needs frequent radiation and chemotherapy treatments, one of the main forms of harassment she has been facing is the intentional refusal to stop the elevator on her floor.

She also stated that climbing stairs has become a challenging physical burden. In addition, cement from the building’s construction has continuously fallen on her vehicle. (IANS)

