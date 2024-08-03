'Pikhaas' Debuts, Poised to Terrify as the Darkest Assamese Film Yet

The highly anticipated "Pikhaas," touted as the most disturbing and darkest Assamese movie of the year, was released on Friday. The movie, which is directed and written by Amit Rag, promises to be a terrifying journey into the supernatural world.
The title "Pikhaas" translates to "demon" or "evil spirit" in Assamese, setting the tone for the eerie tale that unfolds.
The film includes a ritzy cast, including Achinta Raj Kashyap, Nirupam Saikia, Jeanette Sound, Tribeni Gogoi, Simi Riyan, Mintu Baruah, and Sashanka Samir, guaranteeing a convincing exhibition from a gifted gathering.
The production team behind "Pikhaas" is equally noteworthy, with Anima Lahkar as the producer, Raj Dutta as the co-producer, and Mrinal Deka as the creative producer. Their combined efforts have been crucial in bringing this dark vision to life.
The visual and auditory experience of "Pikhaas" is crafted by a skilled team: Director of Photography Papu Deka, editor Haardik Kashyap, DI colorist Ratan Sil Sarma, sound designer Kingshuk Moran, and background music composer Parag Priyam Nath. The voice-over by Jintu Kumar Kashyap adds an extra layer of depth to the movie's haunting narrative.
Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement and anticipation after the teaser was released on August 1.The chilling and suspenseful preview generated significant buzz, with many viewers intrigued by the promise of a dark and unsettling cinematic experience.
"Pikhaas" is expected to delve deep into the realm of horror, with a storyline that aims to unsettle and terrify its audience. The filmmakers have set high expectations, claiming it to be the most disturbing movie of the year. As audiences prepare to watch "Pikhaas," they can anticipate a film that not only pushes the boundaries of horror but also leaves a lasting impression with its dark, supernatural themes and intense performances.
