'Pikhaas' Debuts, Poised to Terrify as the Darkest Assamese Film Yet

The highly anticipated "Pikhaas," touted as the most disturbing and darkest Assamese movie of the year, was released on Friday. The movie, which is directed and written by Amit Rag, promises to be a terrifying journey into the supernatural world.

The title "Pikhaas" translates to "demon" or "evil spirit" in Assamese, setting the tone for the eerie tale that unfolds.

The film includes a ritzy cast, including Achinta Raj Kashyap, Nirupam Saikia, Jeanette Sound, Tribeni Gogoi, Simi Riyan, Mintu Baruah, and Sashanka Samir, guaranteeing a convincing exhibition from a gifted gathering.