‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise getting a ‘reboot’

If you loved watching ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films, here’s an update for you. The franchise is getting a reboot. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each of the five Pirates movies that starred Johnny Depp as his iconic pirate character Captain Jack Sparrow, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com said the next instalment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” will be a reboot instead of being a straight sequel, People reported.

“It’s hard to tell. You don’t know, you really don’t know,” Bruckheimer said when asked when audiences can expect a new Pirates movie or another “Top Gun” movie; he also produces the Tom Cruise action films. “You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know.”

“With “Top Gun”, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does “Top Gun”, I can’t tell you,” the producer added, referencing Cruise, 61. “But we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors,” he added.

The Pirates franchise famously starred Depp, 60, as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries, beginning with 2003’s smash hit The Curse of the Black Pearl.

With this update of “Pirates of the Caribbean” returning, fans wonder if Johnny Depp will return to the franchise as his relationship with Disney soured after his involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Each of the five ‘Pirates’ films reportedly grossed more than USD 650 million worldwide, with 2006’s ‘Dead Man’s Chest’ and 2011’s ‘On Stranger Tides’ both topping the USD 1 billion mark. (ANI)

