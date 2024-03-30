PM Modi wears ethnic jacket made from recycled material during interaction with Bill Gates ‘Reuse inherent in our nature’

India is moving ahead at a rapid pace in scaling up its renewable energy capacity in areas such as wind and solar energy and wants to move fast in nuclear energy and green hydrogen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

In an interaction with Mircrosoft co-founder Bill Gates, Prime Minister Modi talked about India’s culture of recycling waste and said the half-jacket he was wearing was made of recycled material with a speciality that it had been made using spare cloth pieces at tailors’ shops and also using recycled plastic bottles.

“Recycling and Reusing are inherent to our nature. This jacket is made from recycled material. Even this has specialty. There are waste cloth pieces at tailor’s shop, all this waste material has been collected. It has been made of old clothes and thirty to forty percent waste plastic bottles have been used and all this has been recycled to make the cloth (for the jacket),” PM Modi said. (IANS)

