Pollution in Delhi is getting worse, something needs to be done: Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who hails from Delhi, has expressed deep concern over air pollution in the national capital, saying it is getting “worse and worse” and something needs to be done about it.

Kriti Sanon, who addressed a press conference for her upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein, said if adequate measures are not taken to combat pollution, it will reach a point “where we won’t be able to see each other standing next to us”.

“I don’t think saying anything will help. It (pollution) is getting worse and worse. I am from Delhi, and I know what it used to be earlier, and it is getting worse. Something needs to be done to stop it; otherwise, it will reach a point where we won’t be able to see each other standing next to us,” Kriti Sanon said in response to a query.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has revised the GRAP schedule, making it more stringent to prevent further Deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR.

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism for entire NCR, based on Average AQI levels and forecasts for meteorological and weather conditions in Delhi that brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities in NCR to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in the region.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, despite a slight improvement in the AQI, Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, with an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning.

A layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning. The ITO area, which recorded an AQI of 370 in the ‘very poor category’, saw commuters going about their day amid the smog.

Noida area also continued to have its air quality remain in the ‘severe’ category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, showing slight improvement since Friday.

The India Gate area also saw a thick layer of smog envelop the monument, with an AQI of 370. The Akshardham and surrounding areas recorded a ‘severe’ AQI of 422.

Talking about the film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape.

Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush’s character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn ‘entire Delhi’ to ashes for his broken heart.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of ‘Raanjhanaa’, his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ has been produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It will hit the theatres on November 28. (ANI)

Also Read: Actress Kriti Sanon wraps up Sicilian chapter of ‘Cocktail 2’