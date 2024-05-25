Pop Rock Band Imagine Dragons Set to Perform at IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony

The post was accompanied by a video clip and a caption that quoted Dan Reynolds saying, "Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans". The caption further read, "Can you IMAGINE? They are ready to light up the night! From 'Believer' to 'Bones', brace yourself to experience the 'Natural' as we confront the 'Thunder' at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! Tune into Cricket Live during #IPLFinal on 26th May, 6.00 PM onwards at Star Sports Network." In the video, Dan is heard expressing, “This is the stage where we unite. The time has come. Virat the GOAT, he's the deity of all fans.” He concluded by saying, “The trip to India was the pinnacle of my career.”

Previously, Imagine Dragons had performed at the inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India in 2023. This global music festival was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28-29, 2023. During their first performance in India in 2024, Dan greeted the audience with a 'Namaste' and stated, “This is just the beginning of numerous shows.” He also noted, “The people here have been gracious and kind. The food is incredible. Thank you for welcoming me with such warmth. It has been an absolute delight to be here today.”