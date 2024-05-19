Pop star King walks red carpet, says it felt like a turning point in his life

Singer-songwriter and rapper King made history on the fourth day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet.

Talking about the experience, King, who is known for his popular tracks like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and ‘Oops’, said: “Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do.”

Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, King exuded charisma and confidence as he sashayed down the red carpet. (IANS)

