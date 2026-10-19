Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ gets new release date, to clash with ‘Ramayana Part 2’ during Diwali 2027

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', which stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has a new release date.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in December 2026, will now release worldwide on October 29, 2027, coinciding with Diwali.

The announcement was made by Vanga on Saturday, along with a promise to share a new poster featuring Prabhas. The filmmaker later shared the release date on X and gave fans a new look at the actor from the upcoming film. Sharing the poster, Vanga wrote, "Check this out……..#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE."

The new release date has also set the stage for a possible box-office clash with Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana Part 2', which is also planned for a Diwali 2027 release. The film, produced by Namit Malhotra, is expected to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. While 'Ramayana Part 2' is scheduled to arrive in theatres during the Diwali period, its exact release date is yet to be officially announced. With both films expected to draw considerable audience interest, it remains to be seen whether their releases will coincide.

'Spirit' marks Vanga's first film after 'Animal', which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Released in 2023, the film earned more than Rs 900 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Vanga's career. (ANI)

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