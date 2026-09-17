Pregnant Anne Hathaway spotted on a morning walk in New York's Central Park

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman. As the baby's arrival draws near, the actress was recently spotted taking a casual morning walk in New York City, accompanied by her bodyguard.

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of Anne Hathaway strolling through Central Park in New York City. The Devil Wears Prada star appeared to be taking a morning walk ahead of her delivery, which is due soon.

The 43-year-old actress was seen in casual attire, wearing a loose white T-shirt, black pants, a burgundy baseball cap, and sunglasses while accompanied by her bodyguard.

Ever since the clip of Hathaway went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop gushing over her pregnancy glow. One fan wrote, "She's so beautiful at all times." Another user jotted, "The Hollywood star kept things casual while fans couldn't help but admire her glowing look." (Agencies)

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