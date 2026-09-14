Preity Zinta on why NRIs in the US cling to ‘Indian-ness’ in films to stay rooted

Actress Preity Zinta has shared her perspective on how Indian cinema continues to resonate with audiences living abroad. She said that NRIs, particularly those in the US, often hold on to their Indian identity through films and entertainment. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Preity said that geographical boundaries do not change the emotional connection audiences have with Indian cinema. She stressed that filmmakers need to respect viewers' time and money by offering them meaningful entertainment. "I think the audience is the same worldwide. You have to give them value for their money and their time. You cannot insult the audience by promising them something and giving them something else," she said.

The 'Soldier' actress also pointed out that people living outside India can sometimes feel an even stronger need to stay connected to their roots. "People that live outside India in some ways are more Indian than people that live in India. Because you want to hold on to, me included, you know. I want to hold on to what I have and not get lost in another place."

Preity explained that people living outside India often feel a stronger need to hold on to their roots and identity. She mentioned that this is why NRIs look for a sense of "Indian-ness" in the films they watch.

"So, they definitely look for that Indian-ness," she added. (IANS)

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