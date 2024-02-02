Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas move out of their $20mn LA mansion over a legal battle with seller

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are no longer living in their sprawling mansion in Los Angeles. The house that the star couple bought in 2019 for a whopping $20 million has turned into a nightmare for them after a series of issues and damages in the house.

Priyanka, Nick, and their 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas have moved to another property while construction continues to repair their mansion. The water damage in the luxury property led to a mould infestation that made the house “virtually unlivable” and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy,” the complaint states, per Page Six.

The couple is currently in a legal battle with the builder. The couple’s trustee has filed the lawsuit, who are seeking “consequential damages”.

The luxury property boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine room, a chef’s kitchen, an indoor basketball court, an entertainment lounge, a home theatre, and a spa with a steam shower. As per the lawsuit, the problems started soon after the couple moved into the house after buying it in 2019. The problem started with the pool and spa as they faced issues like “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mould contamination and related issues”.

“At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck. This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck,” the complaint states, as per the outlet.

“This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also mentioned that the costs of repairing the property would exceed $1.5 million, excluding the “general damages” that are estimated to be around $2.5 million.

“In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct,” their attorneys argue. As per the source, no one is living in the house. The house is in Encino, a posh area of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are busy with their work commitments. Nick was recently in India for the first-ever performance of his band, the Jonas Brothers, at Lollapalooza India.

Priyanka was last seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State. Ilya Naishuller is directing the project. (Agencies)

Also Read: Actress Margot Robbie breaks silence over Barbie Oscars snub

Also Watch: