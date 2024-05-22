Priyanka Chopra Dazzles with Bulgari's Most Precious Diamond Necklace and New Look at Rome Event

The Bvlgari Aeterna event, held at the Terme di Diocletian, an open-air museum, was a star-studded affair that saw the unveiling of the Italian brand's Aeterna collection. The event included a presentation of over 500 items, including jewellery, watches, bags, and fragrances. Among the attendees were global ambassadors of Bvlgari, including Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, Hikari Mori, and Alessandro Gassman.

The highlight of the event was the appearance of Priyanka Chopra, the long-time brand ambassador. She made a dazzling appearance, captivating everyone with her elegant off-shoulder cream and black dress. But what stole the show was her chic new short hairstyle and the iconic Serpenti Aeterna necklace.

The Serpenti Aeterna necklace, a masterpiece from Bvlgari, is cut from a diamond of over 200 carats used to create seven pearls totalling in 140 carats. This extraordinary piece is worth a whopping $43 million. It took over 2,800 hours to make, celebrating the fashion house's 140-year anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra, who joined the Bvlgari family in 2021, showed off this high-fashion jewellery piece at the event. Her new short hairdo caught everyone's attention. She chopped off her hair in an above-the-shoulder length. However, it was later revealed that the short hair was actually a wig.

She was spotted with her usual long hair at another Bvlgari event. Thus, even though she did debut a short hair look, it was not a permanent change.

Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects lined up. She recently finished shooting for "Heads of State," an upcoming action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. Additionally, Priyanka announced her role in "The Bluff," a new film directed by Frank E Flowers. She also unveiled her latest production endeavour, which is titled 'Born Hungry', in collaboration with esteemed filmmaker Barry Avrich.