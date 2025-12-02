Priyanka Chopra: I still have a lot more to do in my English language work

Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who continues to straddle industries and continents, says her creative appetite is far from satisfied as she looks ahead to a new chapter in her international career.

Reflecting on her journey, the star, who stepped into Hollywood in 2015 with the American TV series Quantico, where she played the lead role of FBI recruit Alex Parrish, noted that while she has explored almost every genre in Hindi cinema, she feels she has "barely scratched the surface" in her English-language work.

Asked what drives her now validation, legacy, or the desire to create space for others who dream beyond borders, Priyanka, who has worked in Hollywood projects such as Chopra Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections, Heads of States and the action thriller series Citadel, told IANS in an exclusive chat: ""I think a little bit of all of it, you know. I feel that as an artist, I still have a lot more to do in my English-language work. I feel like I haven't even scratched the surface."

"In my Hindi cinema filmography, I've worked across almost every genre possible, and now I'm seeking to do the same in my English-language or international work, whatever language that might be in." (IANS)

