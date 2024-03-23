Priyanka Chopra in talks for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Priyanka Chopra seems to be on a fully-packed work schedule in India on this trip as there are speculations that the global star has been reading scripts and giving her nod to projects in Bollywood. The actress has been busy raising her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas while working in Hollywood films and OTT shows, including the most-talked-about “Citadel”.

After being spotted at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a day prior and participating in the Prime Video announcement event, Priyanka Chopra has been juggling between her personal and professional commitments on this trip. She also attended a high-profile Bulgari event in Mumbai.

In Ayodhya, Priyanka Chopra and her family offered prayers and posed for the cameras. Their daughter Malti Marie was dressed in cute peach-coloured ethnic wear.

Rumours suggest that Priyanka is in talks for a film with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source said that this trip to India was “purely for work” and that she has had “back-to-back meetings in different capacities”. “She also has a production house, and she has decided to put some focus on the same. She is meeting people to finalise three or four of the next projects under her banner,” the source added.

Priyanka is reportedly very keen to sign a Hindi film. The source added, “She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes”. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa” with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as well. (Agencies)

