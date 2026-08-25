Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to late father on his birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra remembered her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his birth anniversary with an emotional social media tribute, sharing a warm photograph of the former Indian Army physician along with a heartfelt message. In an Instagram Story shared with her followers, Priyanka posted a smiling photograph of her father and wrote, "Happy heavenly birthday, Papa."

Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician who served in the Indian Army, died in June 2013 following a battle with cancer. Priyanka has often spoken about the lasting influence her father had on her life and career. Her bond with him is also reflected in the tattoo on her wrist, which reads "Daddy's lil girl" in his handwriting.

Priyanka has continued to commemorate her father's memory on special occasions through personal social media posts. Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, also marked her late husband's birthday with an emotional tribute on social media. In a post on Instagram, she expressed her enduring love and remembrance for her husband.

"Heavenly birthday to my husband, my love, and the piece of my heart that I carry with me every day. I wish I could celebrate you here, but I hope you know how deeply you are loved, missed, and remembered," she wrote. The post featured a compilation of family photographs and memories, including moments with their children, Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Chopra. (ANI)

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