Priyanka Chopra speaks on the difference between Indian, American film industries

Global head-turner Pri yanka Chopra Jonas, who has tasted success in both Hollywood and Bollywood, has discussed the differences between the two industries, noting that the pace of production varies across the world.

The 43-year-old star, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the spy thriller The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and stepped into Hollywood with the 2015 thriller series Quantico, shared that America is specific about when and how to shoot.

“In America, we are very specific about when we shoot what and how. You have to make the day on most productions, and you have a shot breakdown of how many shots you have to take. So there’s a lot more stress in making sure that you make the day,” Priyanka told The Hollywood Reporter, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said that when it comes to Indian films, the pace tends to be a bit more relaxed.

“On Indian films, it’s a little bit more languid. If we don’t make the day, it’s fine. We’ll get it tomorrow. We’ll also shoot one set piece, and then we’ll take a break for 10 or 20 days. Then we’ll come back for the next set piece, and that is why we can do multiple movies at the same time.

The actress went on to add: “In Hollywood, you take three months to shoot everything together. I don’t know how it logistically makes sense, but it works. Both industries have their own ways that work.”(IANS)

