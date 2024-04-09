‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser out!, Allu Arjun rocks dramatic makeup, jewellery and saree

It is Allu Arjun’s birthday and so this seems like a fitting gift to his huge fan base. The second glimpse of the highly anticipated film “Pushpa 2: The Rule” was released to mark the actor’s birthday. As expected, the teaser is dramatic and piques the curiosity around the film which is a sequel to the previous blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise which was released in 2021.

The teaser blows you over with its sheer grandeur, colours and scale. The audience’s beloved Pushparaj can be seen in a new avatar exuding swag and intensity in every shot. To top things off, DSP’s music compliments the teaser with its intense beats and heart-racing background music.

The teaser features the “Jaathara” sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses and is celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year, more than 10 million devotees visit this four-day festival.

In the teaser, Allu Arjun can be seen sporting dramatic makeup, heavy jewellery and a saree.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. (IANS)

