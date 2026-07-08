Raghav Juyal’s ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ Reveals Star-Studded Ensemble and Teaser

On Tuesday, the entire star cast of Raghav Juyal-starrer 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' was announced via an interesting video. Led by Raghav Juyal as Ajay Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev B. Agrawal in pivotal roles. Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's first teaser, taking audiences into the wonderfully chaotic world of a young man who firmly believes he's destined for superstardom.Raghav Juyal features in the lead role as Ajay Singh. (ANI)

Also Read: Big B's KBC Fun: Kartik-Ananya Film Title Tongue Twister