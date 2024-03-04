 Randeep Hooda to unveil trailer of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' today

The trailer of the upcoming Randeep Hooda-starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is set to be unveiled on Monday. The film marks the directorial debut of Randeep, who is known for films such as 'Highway', 'Extraction', 'Kick' and 'Sarbjit'.

The trailer of the film will be unveiled at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Randeep on Sunday shared the news of the trailer launch with his followers.

Sharing the film's poster, he wrote in his tweet: "Unsung and unheard, until now! Join us as we reveal the untold story of The Most Controversial Revolutionary of Akhand Bharat #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarTrailer Out Tomorrow."

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' presents the tale of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Randeep, who has also helmed the film, stars in the titular role. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial.

Earlier, Randeep visited the 'Kalapani' or the cellular jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on the death anniversary of Savarkar. He shared pictures from his visit on X (formerly called Twitter). (IANS)

