Ranvir Shorey finally breaks silence on his angry reaction over Jaya Bachchan’s nepotism remark

In 2020, Jaya Bachchan made headlines with her speech in parliament, where she slammed those accusing Bollywood of nepotism. The actress-turned-politician commented, “Jis thali mai khate ho ussi mai ched karte hai,” which translates to “You create problems in the same plate you eat from.” Her words sparked numerous reactions on social media. One of them was actor Ranvir Shorey, who strongly responded to Mrs. Bachchan’s statement.

After Jaya Bachchan’s speech went viral on social media, Ranvir Shorey shared a strong, angry reaction to Jaya Bachchan’s statement. It was one of the most discussed topics in entertainment news back then. The Bheja Fry actor responded by posting in Hindi on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, which translates to “They decorate plates for their children.”. We are left with only scraps. We pack our own tiffin and go to work. No one has given us anything. What we have is what they couldn’t take from us. If it were up to them, they would give everything to their own children.” Four years after Ranvir Shorey reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s statement, the actor was asked about it. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Tiger 3 actor clarified his earlier remarks by saying that he was very angry at that time. Ranvir clarified that he did not intend his tweets to be a direct attack on the Silsila actress. Further, Shorey admitted that he was quite furious when he shared the post. In Hindi, the actor was quoted saying, “Maine ye tab likha hai jab mere andar voh gussa panap raha tha, double treatment that met it out in Bollywood. Uspe I think this expresses my anger.”

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey has been making headlines for the past two months. The actor was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was hosted by Anil Kapoor. On the show, the Khosla Ka Ghosla star talked about being out of work and his personal life and also had heated arguments with a few contestants, including Sana Makbul. Sana is the winner of this season, however, their war of words is still going on in several interviews. (Agencies)

