Rapper and record producer DJ Khaled pulled over in Miami while driving golf cart shoeless

Rapper and record producer DJ Khaled was reportedly pulled over by police in Miami when he was driving his golf cart while going barefoot. The incident took place on Thursday morning, February 15 in Miami.

In pictures, obtained by TMZ, a police officer could be seen trailing DJ Khaled before making him stop on the side of the road. It seemed like “I’m the One” hitmaker was ticketed as the cop appeared to write a ticket for him. It is currently unknown what made the authority pull him over.

However, it was noted that DJ Khaled ditched shoes and was not wearing a seatbelt when he was driving. The musician was also caught having a phone in his hand, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The legal trouble aside, DJ Khaled previously made headlines for his interview with Shannon Sharpe where he talked about his awkward meeting with Tony Yayo at the peak of 50 Cent and Fat Joe’s fight.

DJ Khaled discussed Tony’s claims in a “Drink Champs” episode. At the time, Tony said that when he went to shake DJ Khaled’s hand, he pulled his hand away and said, “ ‘DJ Khaled! Get the … outta here!’” Of that, DJ Khaled shared he did so because he didn’t want to deepen Fif and Joe’s feud. (IANS)

Also Read: Actress Megan Fox criticized after comparing herself to an expensive sex doll

Also Watch: