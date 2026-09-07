Rapper Bad Bunny wins his 1st Emmy for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rapper Bad Bunny has bagged his 1st Emmy Award for Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at the 78th edition Primetime Emmy Awards.

The halftime show won for directing, lighting design, music direction, sound mixing, choreography and technical direction while 'The Traitors' won in hosting, directing, picture editing, cinematography, and production design, reports 'Deadline'.

The awards kicked off with the first of back-to-back ceremonies this weekend at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

As per 'Deadline', the awards double bill formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys will into the televised Primetime Emmys on September 14 on NBC and Peacock. The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny, The Traitors and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert were among the big winners.

In the solo categories, Jimmy Kimmel was feted as the best game show host, Octavia Spencer won for narrating Lost Women of Alaska, and a teary-eyed Mariska Hargitay took home Emmys for best documentary and for directing My Mom Jayne. She's also set to host the Primetime Emmys next Monday.

Mariska Hargitay said, "I can't believe I get to do all this great stuff".

Mariska Hargitay already won an Emmy for Law & Order: SVU. Wanda Sykes opened the night by welcoming the audience to "one-third of television's biggest night".

It was a crack about how the Television Academy has rejiggered the longtime name of the Creative Arts Emmys to Emmys Night 1 and Night 2.

Wanda Sykes said, "The Emmys are spread across three glorious nights. It's a little like the friend who celebrates a birthday month because they like free margaritas". (IANS)

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