Rapper Eminem does his own stunts wearing a cape in ‘Houdini’ blooper Reel

Rapper Eminem seems to have enjoyed being his own stuntman on the set of the music video of his song ‘Houdini’. Following the release of the song, the 51-year-old ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper shared a blooper reel on Instagram, reports ‘People’ magazine. The reel features him dressed in the same superhero suit from an earlier video, with the caption, “I do my own stunts.”

“Don’t try this at home,” a straight-faced Eminem jokingly warns viewers at the beginning of the clip before performing tiny jumps off a bed and repeatedly face-planting on the floor.

“Oh, you want me to smack my f****** face? I can’t control my cape, bro,” he sarcastically says to someone off-camera. “I cannot be responsible for my cape.”

According to ‘People’, the footage then cuts to the rap star attempting — and failing — to scale a wall with a rope, flailing around and flipping over.

“Holy s***, it’s actually not easy,” he notes, pretending to be shocked. In another scene, the rapper tries a few unserious superhero tuck-and-roll moves, saying, “You like the roll? I thought I killed it.” The behind-the-scenes clip concludes with the Grammy-winning rapper filming a slow-motion punching scene as his blond Slim Shady persona, before the camera cuts to him noting that his shoe came off between takes. (IANS)

