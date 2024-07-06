Rapper Kendrick Lamar releases video for Drake diss track ‘Not Like Us’

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently filmed in his native Compton and performed the song six back-to-back times at his 'The Pop Out' concert last month, has released the video for 'Not Like Us', the biggest hit from his ongoing feud with Drake.

The clip, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, celebrates the West Coast while taking a few digs at Drake and his OVO crew.

The video begins with Tommy the Clown letting Lamar into a metallic room before the rapper does push-ups on cinder blocks -- a nod to Drake’s track 'Push Ups' after Drake referenced a photo of Lamar doing the exercise as part of its rollout, reports Variety.

Soon, Lamar is seen hitting an owl pinata, a reference to Drake’s OVO owl, with a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen reading, "No OVHo** were harmed during the making of this video."

According to Variety, Lamar then hits the streets driving a car with the song’s producer, Mustard, riding a shotgun. Fans have already noticed that Lamar’s fiancee, Whitney Alford, and their two children appear dancing in a living room in the video.

Alford was a talking point in one of Drake’s diss songs, 'Family Matters', where the Toronto rapper claimed that the video’s co-director and Lamar’s longtime associate Dave Free fathered one of Lamar’s children with Alford.

The video for 'Not Like Us' serves as a victory lap for Lamar, who arguably emerged the victor in the beef that ignited earlier this year with Drake. (IANS)

