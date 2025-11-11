Rapper Max B released from prison after 16 years

American rapper Max B is known for his solo Public Domain and Million Dollar Baby series of mixtapes. However, his stardom came to a sudden halt after he was reportedly sentenced to 75 years in prison in 2009. But after 16 years, he is out of prison, and his longtime friend, French Montana, led to an emotional reunion. The video of the duo has now gone viral on social media.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "The tears of joy." Another user wrote, "That's God." "I know that feeling of picking your homie up from jail. It's only up from here," wrote the third user.

Max B made his mixtape debut in 2006 and signed a recording deal with fellow Harlem-based rapper Jim Jones' label/group ByrdGang. After parting ways in 2008, the duo got embroiled in a bitter feud pitting Jones and his associates on one side and Max B and his affiliates on the other. (IANS)

