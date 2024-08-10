Rapper Travis Scott Arrested in Paris for Alleged Assault on Security Guard at Luxury Hotel

Grammy-nominated hip hop star Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at Paris’ luxury Georges V hotel for unspecified violence against a security guard, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Police arrested Scott, 33, after the security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, prosecutors said, adding a criminal investigation had been opened. Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk.

Scott’s representatives could not be reached for comment. In June, Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said at the time. (Agencies)

