Rashmika Mandanna to play legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi in upcoming biopic: Reports

Rashmika Mandanna is on the roll! After her latest release Cocktail 2, the actress might step into the shoes of the legendary Carnatic vocalist. The much-anticipated biopic on MS Subbulakshmi has sparked excitement among fans, as reports suggest that actress is being considered to portray the iconic singer on screen.

The much-awaited untitled biopic is based on Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi. According to a report by Gulte, after several months of casting talks, Rashmika Mandanna is being considered to portray the iconic artist, chronicling her remarkable journey on the big screen with authenticity.

There were also reports that, before Mandanna, Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth were earlier considered to play the iconic singer. It is reported that the makers are expected to issue an official announcement on September 16, which marks the legendary singer’s birthday.

MS Subbulakshmi was a legendary Indian Carnatic singer and classical vocalist who was born on September 16 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Subbulakshmi delivered some of the most iconic devotional and classical hits in Indian history and was the first musician to be awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Her divine voice and deep emotional expression garnered her immense love and respect over her decades-long career. On December 11, 2004, Subbulakshmi passed away at the age of 88 at her home in Kotturpuram, Chennai, due to bronchial pneumonia and related cardiac complications. (Agencies)

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