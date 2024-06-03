Raveena Tandon, driver accused of assaulting 3 people after rash driving incident

Days after the Pune Porche hit-and-run case, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her driver faced backlash for a rash driving incident in Mumbai.

An alleged video of the actress, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Karmma Calling', is circulating on the internet.

The video shows a group of locals accusing the actress and her driver of assaulting three women, including an elderly lady.

Raveena can also be seen being attacked by the women in the video.

The video shared on X shows the actress requesting the group not to hit her, saying, "Please don’t hit me," as she defends herself.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at Mumbai’s Carter Road, near Rizvi College. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Raveena stepped out of the car after being confronted by some women. Her husband and film distributor, Anil Thadani, was also present at Khar police station. (IANS)

