Reliance Jio Studios acquires 50.1% stake in Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on February 2, 2026, acquired 50.1 percent equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment Private Limited (SEPL), one of the most globally recognized and awarded production houses in India, through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, for a total cash consideration of Rs 150 crore.

This acquisition enables Jio Studios, the media and content arm of RIL, to further consolidate its pre-eminent position in the media and entertainment sector.

Jio Studios has played a significant role in India's entertainment ecosystem, connecting audiences globally and backing films with strong creative and commercial conviction.

It has demonstrated a consistent ability to identify defining stories and build them for large audiences, producing landmark titles such as the highest grossing Indian film 'Dhurandhar', 'Laapataa Ladies', and the 'Stree' franchise, among others, emerging as a key force in the country's evolving content economy.

The collaboration of Jio Studios with SEPL, to co-create films and series for audiences in India and worldwide, brings together Jio Studios' scale, reach, focus on building enduring intellectual property, nurturing creator-led ecosystems and long-term vision with SEPL's proven track record of globally resonant, culturally rooted storytelling.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment has, over the past decade, redefined what Indian storytelling can achieve on the world stage.

Sikhya is the only Indian production house to have won both an Academy Award and multiple National Film Awards, a distinction that underscores its rare global and domestic impact.

Its Academy Award wins include 'Period. End of Sentence.' (Best Documentary Short Subject) and 'The Elephant Whisperers' (Best Documentary Short Film), while its National Film Award - winning films include 'Masaan', (Hindi), 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil) and 'Kathal' (Hindi), alongside recognition across major Indian and international platforms. (IANS)

