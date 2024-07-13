Revenge is best served cold: Taapsee Pannu Reflects on Revenge and Inner Peace, Teases Thoughts on Social Media

It seems actress Taapsee Pannu believes that “revenge is best served cold,” but she’s also open to working on it to “find inner peace,” going by her recent post on social media. Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a quote in her stories section that read: “The best revenge is no revenge. Move on. Be happy. Find inner peace. Flourish.”

However, it was her own reflection that garnered attention. Directly below the quote, she wrote: “Hmmmmmm....... This will take a while to accept but ho jana chahiye.” The 36-year-old star is an avid user of social media, where she often shares her love for sarees. Recently, on July 7, the actress channelled her inner poet as she posed in a pristine white saree.

On the professional front, Taapsee is gearing up for the second instalment of the romantic thriller ‘Haseen Dilruba’, titled ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, with the first part released in 2021. (IANS)

