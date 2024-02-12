Rhea Chakraborty to have no relief in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Court dismisses her plea on LOC

Rhea Chakraborty continues to fight to prove herself innocent in late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress has been accused by the actor’s family of murdering their son. The latest update is that the Bombay High Court on Thursday has reserved its order on the plea filed by the actress on her annual lookout circular against her. The LOC was issued by the CBI (Central Bureau Investigation) during the investigation into the untimely demise of Sushant.

The lookout circular (LOC) against the actress has restricted her from travelling abroad without prior approval from the court. Rhea has faced a lot of hurdles to fulfill her work commitments due to the LOC charged against her. A high court bench had granted the temporary suspension of the LOC against the actress and allowed her to travel to Dubai for a meet and greet function.

As per reports during the hearing of the bench of justices, Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande questioned the CBI’s contention and asked for justice for the plea of LOC removal of the actress’s plea against her and her family. The court in the latest hearing said, “There has to be some finality in a case. This is not financial fraud that will take so much time. In one case we saw that there was an LOC issued for a witness who could not go abroad to earn his livelihood. If such is the case, then which witness will come forward? There has to be some discretion as well. What are you fearing if the LOC is quashed”.

The CBI in question answered the court that just because they ain’t summoned the investigation is not going on. Shirsat, the CBI officer even acknowledged that the Chakborty’s have always been cooperative. The Court in response stressed that they shouldn’t understand the importance of timely legal proceedings and reminded that it’s been three and a half years and by now the charge sheet should have been filed.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home in 2020 and left the world shocked by his untimely demise. (Agencies)

Also Read: Actress Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post

Also Watch: