Richa Chadha to be been seen as detective in new crime thriller series

Actress Richa Chadha will soon be seen heading a gripping crime-thriller web series, where she will play a detective.

A source close to the development shared, “After Heeramandi and post pregnancy, Richa was keen to explore something radically different. The role of a detective allows her to tap into a sharp, restrained, and cerebral space.”

“It’s a character that demands both emotional intelligence and quiet intensity qualities she naturally brings to the screen. She has already started filming, and the look and tonality are very distinct from anything she has done before,” she added.

Details about the series are being kept under wraps. Richa has already begun shooting. The show is expected to explore a layered narrative set against the backdrop of crime and investigation, with Richa’s character said to be central to the unfolding mystery.

Richa was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (IANS)

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