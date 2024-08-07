Rihanna flaunts curves in bedazzled Carnival costume

Rihanna once again proved that she is the queen of Carnival as she arrived at the annual Crop Over Festival in Barbados. The singer looked all things stunning in a custom bedazzled costume, which featured tangerine, pink, red and black feathers and a giant headpiece which perfectly matched her barely-there bodysuit.

Rihanna made heads turn at the event, which is also known as the Grand Kadooment Parade. It was held in St. Michael. The 36-year-old seemed to be having a lot of fun as she walked across the streets of the Caribbean island. Viral videos show the mother-of-two being surrounded by her fans and well-wishers. Rihanna is a regular at Crop Over Carnival. She last visited the event in 2019, before the pandemic. The makeup mogul donned a cute pink mini dress along with a coverup made of pink feathers.

In 2017, the singer flaunted blue hair along with a bedazzled costume. Her bright feathered headpiece and jewels added the oomph factor to her Carnival look.

Grand Kadooment Day “celebrates the end of Crop Over, where Masquerade Bands make their way to the Mighty Grynner Highway with revellers dressed in sequin costumes decorated with colourful feathers, jewels and bright accents; dancing behind music trucks and moving bars,” according to the official Barbados Tourist Board website.

The Grammy winner also recently graced the cover of Perfect Magazine in an all-black punk look. Flaunting her honey-blonde curls, the singer is seen flaunting her curves and promoting body positivity. (Agencies)

