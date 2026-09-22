Rima Das’ award-winning Village Rockstars 2 to release nationwide on September 25

Rima Das' award-winning Village Rockstars 2 will release in cinemas across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Guwahati on 25 September 2026. The national release follows its successful theatrical run in Assam and an enthusiastic response at MAMI Independent.

Set in rural Assam, the film follows a teenage girl navigating friendship, dreams and the uncertainties of growing up. Her bond with her mother, love of music and connection to the land anchor her as the world around her changes. A continuation of the world introduced in Das' Village Rockstars (2017), the film stands on its own as a coming-of-age story about childhood, adolescence, nature, climate change, music and the intimate relationship between a mother and daughter.

In the wake of devastating floods in Assam and Nepal, its exploration of land, nature and a changing climate hits differently.

"Village Rockstars and Village Rockstars 2 have been an emotional journey of ten years for me." says Rima Das. "Some have watched the film at the film festivals. I am happy to take the film to a larger audience. What has stayed with me through the screenings is how differently people experience these films. Everyone takes away something of their own. Perhaps that is the most beautiful thing cinema can do, it leaves space for the audience to complete the story."

This information was stated in a press release.

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