Riteish Deshmukh lends his voice to ‘Bishwajeet, the Rhino’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who predominantly works in Hindi and Marathi cinema, is narrating the tale of a one-horned rhino from a protected wildlife area, along with his wife, Genelia Deshmukh.

The actor took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a video featuring live-action shots of a one-horned rhino couple, and animation. He said, “Don’t look at me like that, you will fall in love with me as I’m one in thousands, one-horned rhino. When I was born, doctors said, ‘congratulations, a vulnerable species has been born’. They named me ‘Biswajit’ which means, the conqueror of the world”.

He then went on to speak about Sukani, the friend of Biswajit, and his fellow one horned rhino. He said, “I wanted a best friend since my childhood, and I found Sukani”

Genelia then joins him in the narration as Sukani, and the two speak about spending the time together, how they “chill”, and how Biswajit, voiced by Riteish, always eats Sukani’s food.

At this point, Riteish interjects and says, “I eat her food to check if her food tastes equally good as mine”.

Recently, Riteish Deshmukh cheered for his nephew during an event. Genelia had shared the video on her Instagram Story showing her husband encouraging his nephew as the latter stepped on the stage to perform a song.

Avan is the son of Riteish Deshmukh’s brother Amit Deshmukh, who is also an MLA from Latur. He is a three term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Latur city constituency, and is the National Secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ in which she stars alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary. She also has the Telugu movie ‘Junior’ in the pipeline.

Riteish will be next seen in ‘Raid 2’. (IANS)

