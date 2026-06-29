Rohit Shetty receives extortion demand of Rs 20 crore from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Months after the firing at his Juhu home, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has reportedly received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 20 crore as extortion money.

The threat was allegedly made through an audio clip, in which the accused reportedly said that if the director fails to pay the money, he will be the direct target this time.

The reports suggest that in the audio clip, they further said that the firing at Rohit Shetty’s Juhu house was only a trailer, and if he does not pay them, this time, the bullets would be directed at the filmmaker himself.

Threatening the filmmaker through the audio clip, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly ordered him to pay an extortion of Rs 20 crore. (IANS)

Also Read: Rohit Shetty House Firing: Shooter Arrested in Agra, 12 in Net