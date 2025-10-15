Rowan Atkinson returns with laugh riot ‘Man vs Baby’

When it comes to comedy dramas, Rowan Atkinson tops the list of actors who can leave one in splits without even saying a dialogue. Remember ‘Mr. Bean’?

The renowned star is now all set to come up with Netflix’s festive comedy ‘Man vs Baby’ this December. The four-part series will hit the streaming giant on December 11.

Announcing the release date, Netflix recently shared several stills from the film. “Silent night? Not likely. Rowan Atkinson returns in MAN VS. BABY. Coming 11 December,” a post read on Netflix UK & Ireland X handle.

Official synopsis of the show read, “After a job looking after a high-tech mansion ended in disaster thanks to an irritating insect in Man vs Bee, Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) has left the stressful world of housesitting for the quieter life of a school caretaker. That is, until a lucrative offer to look after a luxury London penthouse over Christmas proves too tempting to resist. But on the last day of term, when no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with another undersized and very unexpected companion. With a penthouse to protect and a baby to burp, will Trevor be able to have the calm Christmas he hopes for, or will festivities descend into chaos?” The show is a follow-up to his 2022 hit series, Man vs Bee. (ANI)

