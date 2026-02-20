Royal Shakespeare Company announces ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel world premiere

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the world premiere of 'Game of Thrones: The Mad King,' a new play adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke, with George R. R. Martin serving as executive producer and creator, reported Variety.

The production will debut at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in the summer.

"A long winter thaws in Harrenhal, and spring is promised. At a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament, lovers meet and revellers speculate about who will contend. But in the shadows, amid growing unease at the blood-thirsty actions of the realm's merciless Mad King, dissenters from his inner circle anxiously advance a treasonous plot. Far away, the drums of battle sound," reads the synopsis as quoted by Variety

Characters from houses Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, Baratheon and Martell will feature in the theatrical play.

"The play is a prequel, taking place over a decade before the events of 'Game of Thrones.' A long winter has started to thaw and, for the first time in years, all the great houses come together for a tournament destined to be the greatest of the age. It feels like a new dawn, full of hope and opportunity. But tournaments always have a darker purpose," Macmillan and Cooke said as quoted by Variety.

Martin added: "When I first wrote 'Game of Thrones,' I never imagined that it would be anything other than a book. It was a place for my imagination to exist without limits. To my great surprise, it was adapted for a series and viewers have been able to enter the world of my imagination through the medium of television."

"For my work to now be adapted for the stage is something I did not expect but welcome with great enthusiasm and excitement. Theater offers something unique. A place for mine and the audience's imagination to meet and hopefully create something magical," added Martin.

The production is co-produced with Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures on behalf of HBO, and Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment.

Macmillan's previous credits include "Lungs," "People, Places and Things" and an adaptation of "1984" co-written with Robert Icke. Cooke, recently appointed artistic director of London's Almeida Theatre, previously served as artistic director of the Royal Court from 2007 to 2013 and directed the films "The Courier" and "On Chesil Beach." (ANI)

