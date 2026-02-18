Runways to controversy! New documents hints at Naomi Campbell's extent of relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Several names have surfaced in the Epstein Files, which is a collection of documents, images, videos and emails detailing the activities of American financier and late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, in the latest documents shared by the Trump administration, it has emerged that British supermodel Naomi Campbell's link with Jeffrey Epstein was way more than an acquaintance.

Naomi Campbell had past associations with Epstein and had once worked for Victoria's Secret, the lingerie brand which was once owned by billionaire Les Wexner, whose finances were managed by Epstein. In addition, an ex-boyfriend had introduced Naomi to Epstein at her 31st birthday party in 2001.

Naomi had always maintained her stance of not knowing Jeffrey Epstein's misconduct at the time when they knew each other. Reportedly, in a 2019 video statement, Naomi had called his crimes sickening and indefensible. But Naomi was in touch with the late sex offender despite his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution.

The email exchanges reflect that Campbell asked to fly on his private plane and said she would meet Epstein at his New York mansion. He was invited on her behalf to lavish events around the world. These plans were mostly coordinated through Epstein’s long-time assistant Lesley Groff. Moreover, many unnamed victims have also stated that Epstein had introduced them to Naomi at social events, and they had seen the model in his mansion and on his island.

Moreover, Naomi Campbell has appeared nearly 300 times in documents released by the Justice Department, though some files are duplicates. Before Jeffrey Epstein's arrest in 2019 in New York, Naomi's attorney Martin Singer had reportedly told the Times, "If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimised by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her."

For the unversed, several celebrities have also been listed in the final release of the Epstein Files. The people from the entertainment industry include Amy Schumer, Woody Allen, Tucker Carlson, Jay Z, Meghan Markle, Alec Baldwin, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Alyssa Milano, Rose O'Donnell, Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, David Copperfield, Kevin Spacey, Cher, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Kurt Cobain, Bono, Mick Jagger, and Barbara Streisand, among others. (Agencies)

