Sacha Baron Cohen recalls being thrown out of Wimbledon as Ali G

Actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen recalled the time he was asked to leave Wimbledon while dressed as his iconic character Ali G, after allegedly offering cigarettes to children.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cohen revisited the incident and jokingly defended Ali G, before saying that his character was indeed selling cigarettes, pointing to a jacket bearing the words "Official Ganja Dealer".

Fallon asked Cohen: "You went to Wimbledon as Ali G and you were asked to leave Wimbledon That's right as Ali G. This is real. Let's take a look at what happened."

He then showed a video clip, where a security personnel could be seen asking Sacha to leave the premises as he was offering cigarettes and drugs to kids. To which, Sacha as Ali G replied to the security: "I ain't a kiddie fiddler, what was I offering. No, that ain't true we ain't got no drugs that was him"

Breaking into a laughter, Fallon then asked Sacha: "I Don't know how you do it. I don't know how you always get all this crazy trouble, but I mean you weren't offering drugs."

To which, the actor said: "That's not what Ali G. Is not about drugs or anything illegal. He would never do that. He would never do that No."

Fallon then revealed that he had a photo of Sacha as Ali G wearing a jacket which had "official ganja dealer" written on it as he got thrown out of Wimbledon. Sacha then agreed and said: "Okay, yeah So yeah, yeah, he was selling drugs.."

The actor first played Ali G in the 2002 British comedy film "Ali G Indahouse". Directed by Mark Mylod, it is the first of five films based on Baron Cohen's characters from Da Ali G Show, followed by Borat, Bruno, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Ali G: Who Iz I? (IANS)

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