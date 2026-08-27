Sacha Baron Cohen slips back into tracksuit, sunglasses in ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ trailer

The makers of “Ali G: Who Iz I?” starring Sacha Baron Cohen unveiled the trailer of the upcoming new mockumentary revolving around the actor’s swaggy London bad boy Ali G.

Sacha took to Instagram, where he shared the trailer and captioned it: “Yo check out de trailer for me new movie, Ali G: Who Iz I? It got nuff sick tings, but u’ll have to watch de hole film to find out if me hactually died makin it. Only in dem cinemas October 23nd. #AliGWhoIzI.”

The over two-minute-long trailer read: “After twenty years spent “chillin’, tokin’ and bonin’”, Ali G is shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is 8 months pregnant.”

“Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory… but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child’s very existence.”

The trailer is filled with fun escapades, pranks and the victims, who are “real people” starring alongside the academically challenged rudeboy character played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Sporting a fresh set of dreadlocks, Ali embraces a new look while retaining the clothing style inspired by the US hip-hop and streetwear trends of the 2000s. He returns after two decades to tackle the issues of the day along with the impending arrival of a baby with his long-term girlfriend, Julie.

Ali G looks back at the years since the character last appeared, he is heard saying that “the world went to crap: there was Covid, wars and Ed Sheeran.” (IANS)

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