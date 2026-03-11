Salim Merchant Disagrees with AR Rahman's Claims of Communal Bias in Bollywood

A.R Rahman had landed into controversy in January after the Oscar-winning composer alleged communal bias in the Hindi film industry. Recently, singer-composer Salim Merchant has reacted to Rahman’s comment and says he doesn’t believe such bias exists. During an interview with IANS, Merchant shared that from his perspective, the industry does not discriminate on communal lines. “I don’t think that is true,” he said. “With all due respect to what Rahman said, he may be right in his own way and speaking from his own experience, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Merchant further elaborates his point by citing the example of the upcoming film Ramayana. “I feel that the composer who is doing the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema, which is a Hindu epic called Ramayana, if he is the composer of that, then I don’t think there is any problem with any communal issue,” he added. “But that is my take on it, my opinion; he might have his own reasons.” (Agencies)

