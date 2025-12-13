Salman Khan and Johnny Depp’s epic red carpet moment

Salman Khan and Johnny Depp's poses together, and netizens are not at all calm. 2025 is coming to an end, and its waving goodbye by giving the world one of the pictures that Salman Khan's fans are going to keep as a treasure for years to come.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is currently underway, and stars from across the world are in Jeddah to celebrate the films.

Photos and videos of the stars at the festival have gone viral across the internet. However, the photo that surely deserves the tag of the “picture of the year” has come out, and it has Indian superstar Salman posing with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Salman and Johnny crossed paths on the red carpet at the 5th edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. On 11 Dec, the official handle of the festival shared a picture that was sure to go viral.

Sharing the picture, they captioned it as,''Live from the red carpet; as part of the award ceremony; Salman Khan and Johnny Depp.''

In the picture, both the actors looked dapper as Khan was seen wearing a blue suit with a matching shirt and pants. Meanwhile, Depp wore a grey coat with a matching black shirt. Adding more drama, he also carried a scarf and glasses with tinted pink lenses, and of course, his long hair added charisma to his looks. (Agencies)

Also Read: Disney seals $1 Billion deal with OpenAI to power next-gen AI content