Salman Khan celebrates Children's Day amidst his little admirers

Bollywood star Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following among people of all ages, including children. The 'Sultan' actor decided to celebrate this Children's Day amidst his little fans.

Salman took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a heartwarming video of him lovingly greeting the massive crowd of young admirers gathered to get a glimpse of their beloved star.

Salman also looked visibly elated to spend time with his little fans.

Accompanied by high security, Salman also posed for some selfies, looking as handsome as ever in a black T-shirt.

Salman was also seen sporting a moustache as part of his look for his forthcoming war drama, "The Battle of Galwan". (IANS)

