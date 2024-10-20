Salman Khan to import bulletproof SUV from Dubai

Salman Khan’s security is of a concern right now. The actor has been provided with a tight security due to the death threats that he has been receiving. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is reportedly targeting the actor. A day earlier, reports surfaced on the web suggesting that the Mumbai Traffic Police received a text stating that Salman Khan should pay Rs 5 crore to ‘end the enmity’. As Salman’s security is of concern, a latest report suggests that the actor is importing a bulletproof SUV from Dubai. If the reports in entertainment news are to be believed, Salman Khan has decided to import Nissan Patrol SUV which is bulletproof from Dubai. The cost of the car is said to be Rs 2 crore. As per a report in Bollywood Society, the actor will also pay a hefty amount to import the car from Dubai as it is not available in Mumbai market. Salman Khan who had reportedly paused his work commitments after Baba Siddique’s demise is now back shooting. He shot for Bigg Boss 18’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The promo of the upcoming episode of “Weekend Ka Vaar” with Salman Khan is out. In the promo, the actor has indirectly commented on the currently situation. Salman Khan in the promo video states that in the past, a lot of false allegations have been levelled against him. And he knows what a family goes through when there are false allegations are being made. The actor said this in context to Avinash Mishra and the allegations made against him. Over the week, Avinash Mishra was accused of charging at woman and it was said that woman don’t feel safe around him. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan gets Rs 5 cr extortion cum death threat from mafia gang