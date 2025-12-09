Salman Khan's first look from 'Battle of Galwan' to drop on his 60th birthday

Salman Khan turns 60 on December 27, and this time his fans will get a surprise on his birthday. The makers of the upcoming film Battle of Galwan have decided to unveil the actor's first look on the day. The highly anticipated war drama revolves around the Galwan Valley clash, which happened in 2020.

As reported by Mid-Day, the makers have decided to go for an unconventional approach for the first look. "Though it's a war drama, the first look won't be cut as an action-driven piece. It will be more about positioning the world and introducing the film's visual language," a source said.

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, covers the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Starring Salman Khan as Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, it went on floors in August. Reportedly, the film was mostly shot in Ladakh and was wrapped up this weekend in Mumbai. It is currently in post-production.

Initially, it was speculated that the film may miss its Eid 2026 release due to the scale of the film. However, reports suggest the makers are ahead of schedule, and fans might see the first round of promotions in March.

The film also features Chitrangda Singh and is based on a chapter from the bestselling book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It will showcase the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Galwan Valley clash. Colonel B. Santosh Babu was also posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra for his bravery. (Agencies)

BTS RM opens up about group's thought on disbanding

Global sensation K-pop group BTS is busy with their comeback ever since they returned from military service. The members are also busy attending fashion events and many more. The leader and members of the group BTS shared during a livestream that several times the group had thought of disbanding and how it felt. Let's delve into it to know more.

Reportedly, during the live broadcast on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse, RM revealed that preparations for the group's new album are underway and then said many times they had struggled with the thought of disbanding or suspending activities.

Reportedly, RM stated, "We've thought tens of thousands of times whether it would be good for us to disband or to suspend activities. What has kept this team going is how much we love each other and the love and respect we have for those watching this livestream."

He further said, "Preparations for the album are almost being made. We practiced together yesterday. We are filming and practicing every day. We will show you after we prepare well." (Agencies)

