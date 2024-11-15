Salman Khan’s team responds as Kapil Sharma lands in legal trouble

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on OTT platform Netflix has landed in legal trouble for allegedly disparaging the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. A legal notice has been reportedly sent to the show, the comedian as well as Salman Khan, whose production company had produced Kapil Sharma’s TV show a few years back.

Now, Khan’s representatives have issued a statement denying any association with the show aired on Netflix.

In the statement, Salman Khan’s team clarified that the production company has no involvement with The Great Indian Kapil Show. “We are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix,” the statement said.

The statement also rubbished the reports that claimed Salman Khan or SKTV had received a legal notice, terming the statement as false. The representative further said that Khan’s production house is no longer involved with the show and is not affected by the legal notice in any way.

The legal notice was sent on behalf of Dr Mondal, President of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF) on November 1. The notice alleged that the show had hurt cultural sentiments by disrespecting the great Bengali poet.

Days later, Parinam Law Associates, representing Kapil Sharma and BeingU Studios, issued a rebuttal. They firmly rejected the allegations and said that The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy program intended purely for entertainment, with no intention to misrepresent Tagore’s work or legacy.

The team reportedly highlighted that the show is composed of fictional sketches and parodies, a common feature in comedy, and argued that it does not target any individual or community maliciously. The legal team maintained that any claims of reputational harm were unfounded. (Agencies)

