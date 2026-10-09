Samuel L Jackson reveals Nick Fury’s next appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars

Samuel L Jackson has been a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its earliest days, playing the sharp-tongued former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury. While the character has been noticeably absent from the confirmed cast of Avengers: Doomsday, Jackson has now revealed when fans can expect to see him again. The actor confirmed that Fury will return in the following Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking to The Direct, Samuel L Jackson had already hinted at Nick Fury's next MCU appearance. The Hollywood actor confirmed that Fury won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday. He stated, "The next movie, after this one, confirms that Fury's next MCU appearance will come in Avengers: Secret Wars. The actor was also asked if he could tease anything about Secret Wars.

The actor also revealed that Marvel has kept him largely in the dark about Secret Wars. When asked whether he could tease anything about the film, Jackson said he had "no idea" and explained that Marvel had only told him he would sit out Doomsday and appear in the next film. He further said, "I have no idea. [Marvel] hasn't told me anything, other than you're not going to be in this movie. You'll be in the next." The news comes after Jackson was absent from the official Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. (Agencies)

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