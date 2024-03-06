Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Murder Mubarak’ a gripping whodunit

The makers of Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer ‘Murder Mubarak’ on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the captivating murder mystery, which revolves around the ‘Royal Delhi’ club. The two minutes and 52 seconds trailer transports viewers into the heart of New Delhi’s high society, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of an elite club. It begins with Pankaj’s voiceover, “The Royal Delhi club. Made of the British, for the British”. The visuals show Sara happily dancing in the club.

“Now the Britishers have gone, and left behind members, who are more English than the British. Maybe even today nothing would have changed if that accident had not happened,” said the voiceover.

As the glittering facade begins to crack, its members find themselves in a web of deception where loyalties are tested and the line between innocence and guilt becomes increasingly blurred.

Navigating this maze of lies, love, and hidden agendas is Pankaj, portraying a relentless cop, Assistant Commission of Police Bhavani Singh, with his own odd tactics. He’s determined to expose the club members’ darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining whodunnit.

He says to everyone, “What happened at your club wasn’t an accident, it was a murder.” The video ends with a gory scene featuring Karisma, with blood all over her face. She can be seen shooting for a scene, and the director is heard saying, “cut, cut, cut. Blood is too bloody pink, yaar”.

During the trailer launch, Karisma, who arrived wearing a green dress and paired it with a black coat, said: “Yaad rakhna mai suspense films ki dream girl hun. Ek murder ke liye mai apna image kaise kharab kar sakti hu.”

Vijay, who was present at the trailer launch wearing an all black outfit, said: “Kasoor kisi or ka, ilzaam kisi or pe, ham to yaar aashiq aadmi hai, hamse murder kaise hoga.” He plays a lawyer in the film and his character fights cases on a pro bono basis.

Sara opted for a leopard print outfit — a top, flared pants and a coat. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail, and she says in her OG poetic style, “Mai to hun bahut bholi, kabhi life me na chalau goli, mujhe is club se hai actually bahut bahut pyaar. I would never kill, trust me mere yaar.”

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan shared: “Our film is a journey into the depths of intrigue, where every twist and turn unveils a new layer of mystery and entertainment. Set at the Delhi Royal Club, it’s a suspense-filled tale filled with secrets.”

“What truly sets this project apart is the passion and dedication poured into every aspect of its creation. From script to screen, ‘Murder Mubarak’ is a labour of love that we can’t wait to share with audiences,” he added.

Director Homi Adajania said: “It’s exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in ‘Murder Mubarak.’ This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It’s captivating and hilarious at the same time.”

“What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that’s very enjoyable to watch,” shared Homi.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director-Netflix Original Films, Netflix India, commented: “ ‘Murder Mubarak’ is an entertaining whodunit headlined by a stellar ensemble cast. Director Homi Adajania has crafted a thriller with captivating twists and turns.” The film also stars Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati. ‘Murder Mubarak’ will premiere on March 15 on Netflix. (IANS)

